BHOPAL: CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE, SAYS CHOUHAN

BHOPAL: Calling the fire tragedy that took place at Kamala Nehru Hospital as outcome of criminal negligence, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered fire safety audit of all hospitals in the state. “Those responsible for the tragedy will not be spared,” warned the CM while discussing the incident with his colleagues in the Cabinet meeting.

“Some of our infants lost their lives. Mind and soul are pained by this heart-breaking incident. The children who were in the hospital were under our protection, it was our responsibility to save their lives. This is a serious incident,” said Chouhan. The CM also directed to conduct fire safety audit of all government and non-government hospitals immediately. “As a result of Covid-19, oxygen lines have been laid in many hospitals. This adds to the need for fire safety audits in the hospitals. Therefore, the report of fire safety audit of hospitals should be submitted at the earliest,” he added.

The CM said the fire broke out last night apparently due to a short circuit. “This was unfortunate incident and (outcome of) a criminal negligence. The Additional chief secretary Health and Medical Education will investigate the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty”, he added.

Praising the hard work of minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, who immediately rushed to the hospital on getting information about the fire, the CM said who put their lives at risk to rescue the children deserve appreciation. Such doctors, nurses, ward boys etc would be honoured.

The CM said Sarang reached the spot as soon as he got the information about the incident and immediately coordinated the relief work. The CM also thanked the police administration and the team of doctors for taking prompt action and saving the lives of children.

He further said, “I had a desire to reach the spot immediately. I constantly remained in touch with Sarang. I was told that my going there may divert the attention of the people engaged in the relief work. The focus of the teams should be on evacuation of children safely.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:29 PM IST