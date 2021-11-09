e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Hospital Fire Update: Minister should take responsibility; high-level probe team should be formed, demands Kamal Nath

Staff Reporter
Former chief minister Kamal Nath visited the hospital on Tuesday |

Former chief minister Kamal Nath visited the hospital on Tuesday |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has demanded a high level probe in the fire incident at Kamla Nehru Hospital, where new-borns have lost their lives.

He also demanded that the minister, who is in charge of the department, should take responsibility for the incident.

“This is the second time when fire broke out at the same hospital. It is a grave negligence. The fire safety equipment was defunct and responsible authorities were unaware. The responsibilities must be fixed and strict action must be taken against them,” Nath said.

The fire that broke out at SNCU ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal have claimed lives of four new-born. Over seven children have suffered serious burn and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the president of Madhya Pradesh Woman Congress Archna Jaiswal reached the Kamla Nehru hospital and had an argument with police officials as she was stopped from visiting the SNCU ward where fire had broken out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Hospital Fire Update: Woman loses her child born after 12 year of her wedding to fire in Kamla Nehru...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal