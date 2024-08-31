 Bhopal Crime Roundup: Body Found In Hathaikheda Dam; Fruit Trader Attacked With Iron Rod
Bhopal Crime Roundup: Body Found In Hathaikheda Dam; Fruit Trader Attacked With Iron Rod

His body was found floating in the dam on Friday, after which the divers from Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fished it out and sent it for post-mortem.

Updated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a man said to be in his 30s was found in Hathaikheda dam located in Piplani on Friday. It is unclear whether the man was pushed into water body or had committed suicide. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that the man who was found dead was Deepak Sahu (35) who worked with a company in Govindpura industrial area.

His body was found floating in the dam on Friday, after which the divers from Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fished it out and sent it for post-mortem. Sahu is married and has a kid aged 9 too. They are now trying to ascertain the circumstances causing his death.

Fruit trader attacked with iron rod

A fruit trader was allegedly assaulted by an e-rickshaw driver and two of his accomplices in Ratibad on Thursday late night. According to Ratibad police, the man who was attacked was Kamal Rathore (40), a resident of Suraj Nagar in Ratibad.

On Thursday at about 10.30 pm, he wrapped up his work and was waiting for an e-rickshaw to go his house. After spotting an e-rickshaw, he signalled the driver to stop the vehicle but saw two persons sitting inside it, after which he refused to board the vehicle. Angered due to this, the driver hit a rod on his head and fled.

