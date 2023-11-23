Bhopal Crime: Pic On Social Media Puts Constable In A Soup | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted at the Katara hills police station may face legal notice after he uploaded pictures with a commoner on social media. Katara hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said the man who is spotted in the photo has been identified as Sandeep Pathak, a constable posted at the Katara hills police station.

Pathak, along with one of his acquaintances, was alleged to be in an inebriated condition. Pathak got several photos of him posing with arms, as well as his acquaintance and posted it on social media. After the pictures went viral, both of them landed in a soup. SHO Prajapati said the case is under investigation, and if the constable is found to be guilty, he shall be suspended.

Jeweller makes off with mortgaged gold, cash belonging to 200

The owner of a well-known jewellery showroom near Jama Masjid allegedly made away with mortgaged gold as well as cash belonging to 200 people.

Investigating officer (IO), posted at Kotwali police station, Ganesh Sharma told Free Press that since Monday, a total of 17 people have lodged an FIR against the owner of Priyanka Jewellers showroom.

A majority of people have alleged that they had mortgaged gold and had given it to the jeweller, named Ankit Rastogi, who did not return it to them. Some of them added that they did not receive the jewellery for which they had given money in advance.

Sharma said that Rastogi has committed a fraud worth about Rs 3 crore. The police are searching for the accused jeweller.

Awadhpuri police cracks fake robbery case, arrest 3 employees of a transport company

The Awadhpuri police of the city cracked a fake robbery case cooked up by three employees of a transport company on Tuesday, and arrested them in connection with the same. The police said on Wednesday that the trio had cooked up the story to make away with Rs 3.93 lakh which had been handed over to them.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Roshanlal Bharti said the man acting as the complainant is named Rahul Nayak (24), who works as a driver at a transport company in the area. On Tuesday, he approached the police and said he had gone to Chhindwara to transport several materials valued at Rs 3.93 lakh. He said when he was returning from there, his vehicle was intercepted by two bike-borne men who snatched away the money from him and fled from the spot.

The police swung into action and questioned the people in the area. They even checked the CCTV footage of the area, to find that no such incident had taken place. When they grilled Nayak, he confessed to committing the crime with two of his accomplices Sanjay and Abhishek. The trio was taken into police custody thereafter.