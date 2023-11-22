 Bhopal Man Pours Boiling Oil Over Wife On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Booked  
Bhopal Man Pours Boiling Oil Over Wife On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Booked  

According to police the victim is 25-year-old woman and a resident of Dhuwani village.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Bhopal: Man Pours Boiling Oil Over Wife Suspecting Cheating, FIR Registered   | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly poured boiling oil on the hands of his wife over suspicion of her extra-marital affair in Shivpuri district of state capital Bhopal. The matter came to fore on Wednesday evening. 

The police have taken the matter into cognizance and have filed an FIR after the complaint of the victim's family members.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman and a resident of Dhuwani village, was victimised by her husband and her brother-in-law on November 17 as she decided to work to earn a living. 

She worked as a labourer, but her husband wanted her to stop working and stay at home. However, when she refused to do so, the husband started to doubt the woman. 

Acting upon his suspicion, he subjected her to physical violence and later poured boiling oil over the hands of his own wife and later on, and captivated her inside her own house.

However, the woman contacted her parents and asked for assistance after the matter. Later, the mother came to the rescue of her daughter and admitted her to the hospital. 

The matter came to the fore when the woman’s parents lodged a complaint at Karaira police station. Currently, an FIR has been registered against the accused in this matter.

