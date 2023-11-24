Bhopal Crime: Man Booked For Raping Live-in Partner For 3 Yrs On The Run

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who belongs to Bihar and studied in Bhopal had a live-in-relationship with a woman who he violated her for three years. On Thursday, the woman approached police and lodged complaint of rape as the accused went back to Bihar and began matrimonial search for himself. The accused is at large, police said.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said 27-year-old woman belonged to Betul district. She told police that she had moved to Bhopal four years back for higher studies and befriended Vipin Singh, a native of Bihar. Both of them became close friends and began living together.

Promising to marry her, Vipin raped the woman three years back, she alleged. She added that when she protested, Singh assured of marrying her and raped her on multiple occasions. After Singh moved to Mumbai recently, the survivor woman learnt that he headed to Bihar from Mumbai as he was planning to get married to another woman. She then mustered courage and approached cops to lodge complaint. The police have registered a complaint and begun probe.

Hubby, mom-in-law booked for forcing woman to kill self

The Shajehanabad police have cracked the case of a woman who was found hanging from the ceiling of her house on November 17. Police said her husband, mother-in-law, doubted her character and tortured her due to which she took the extreme step.

Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said Rani Oswal (20) was married to Anand Oswal following a love affair. She would often talk to someone on phone. Anand and his mother Mamta disliked it, which led to frequent arguments between them. As a result, Anand would beat Rani.

After police learnt of the atrocities that were committed on Rani and the reason behind her committing suicide at her house in Shahjehanabad, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Anand and Mamta. The police have also found injury marks on Rani’s body though a detailed post-mortem report is awaited.

Man booked for raping schoolmate

A 31-year-old allegedly raped his school classmate, 30, in the city last year. The survivor approached police on Friday to narrate her ordeal. The accused is on the run.

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Shilpa Kaurav said survivor, a private company employee in the city, belonged to Chhindwara. She approached police on Friday morning and told them that her school friend Salen Peter came to Bhopal in March 2022 to meet her. He took her to a hotel where he allegedly outraged her modesty.

When the woman protested, the accused promised to marry her. He then raped her on multiple occasions and then reneged on his promise to marry her three days back. Distressed, the woman approached Mahila thana police on Friday morning and lodged a rape case against him.

Search is on for the accused, SHO Kaurav said.