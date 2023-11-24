Bhopal: Class 9 Boy Seeks Forgiveness From Friends, Later Hangs Self | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after seeking forgiveness from his three friends, a Class 9 student hanged himself to death at his farm located near a private college in Ratibad area on Thursday evening, the police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and efforts were underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, said police.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said the boy, Pankaj Mourya (16) was a Class 9 student of a private school. , and used to reside in Ratibad along with his family. On Thursday noon, he had left home, situated in Ratibada, on the pretext of cleaning up the farm field.

Pankaj's elder brother Bahadur told the cops that the parents dissuaded him from going to the field but he did not listen to them. Bahadur said that on reaching the farm, Pankaj called him (Bahadur) up but soon disconnected the call. Thereafter he went to meet three of his friends, and sought their forgiveness, Bahadur told police. He again went to a farm field in the evening and hanged himself to death from a Neem tree located there.

Later when Bahadur went looking for his Pankaj at the farm, he spotted him hanging from the tree. He called up his family and alerted the police. Police have seized Pankaj’s mobile handset, but did not find any suicide note. They have said that the reason behind Pankaj’s extreme step will become clear after they sift through his cell phone data.