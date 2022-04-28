Bhopal: Crime Branch busts gang involved in taking guarantees of criminals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch police busted a gang involved in preparing fake land revenue book and taking guarantees of criminals in the court through it, an official said on Thursday morning.

The police have arrested five members of the gang which include Salman Shah (27), Rajendra Meena (39), Lokesh Yadav (52), Ganesh Makwana (62) and Sandeep Kushwaha.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar told media that they had received information that the gang was involved in taking guarantee of the criminals to be released on bail in the courts of Bhopal. They also came to know that the gang members prepared fake revenue books to get the bail.

The matter came to light when the whereabouts of the accused released on bail was not found but the guarantor was found. Following the irregularities the crime branch registered a case into the matter under section 419,420,467,468,471 and 120-B of IPC on April 13th and started the investigations.

Following which, the police arrested Salman Shah (27), a resident of Gehukheda Kolar locality and seized two books from the spot. During interrogation, he told police about Sandeep Kushwaha who was living in Mandideep area and had a domicile of Guna district.

The police got a tipoff on April 26 that Sandeep was standing at the district court gate with his friends. Acting on the information the police arrested them.

Modus operandi

Salman turns to Ramkishan and takes the guarantee in the court. Their two allies Rajendra Meena prepares the papers and another Lokesh Yadav helps them to present the papers into the court.

All five arrested accused play their role in preparing the book and taking the guarantee in the courts.

