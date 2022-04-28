Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya kills mosquitoes in Delhi, Congress ridicules him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had to face mosquitoes attack in Delhi when he opened his room in Delhi due to power cut. However, his tweet gave an opportunity to his political rivals to ridicule him.

Vijayvargiya tweeted on Wednesday night, "I am in Delhi. There is power cut for the last one hour. When I opened the window mosquitoes too entered the room with wind. I am killing mosquitoes in darkness. Will share about the score in the morning. I salute the government for offering free power."

Vijayvargiya is in Delhi to attend the core group meeting of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP.

He didn't mention in his tweet if he is staying in any hotel or BJP national headquarters.

However, state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja ridiculed Vijayvargiya saying they had heard the BJP leaders went to Delhi to chalk out a strategy for the 2023 election but they were killing mosquitoes. Would other leaders also tell what was their score of killing mosquitoes?

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:42 AM IST