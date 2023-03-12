Bhopal: Crime Branch books retired IAS officer for forgery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Crime branch, on Saturday, has registered an FIR against former administrator of Waqf Board, MP, retired IAS officer Nisar Ahmed, for dispatching letters to judges and advocates through fake names with intension to create religious enmity. A case has been registered under section 465 and 469 of the IPC which deal with forgery. More sections of IT Act are likely to be added with further investigation.

According to the FIR, on January 28, Nisar Ahmed posted an alleged letter to some judges from a post office in Jumrati where CCTV cameras were not installed, in which the address of the sender was Rajesh Mehra, advocate Bagh, Mugalia.

False allegations were made against some judges and some advocates of Bhopal Court. On the instructions of the District and Sessions Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bhopal asked Crime Branch, Bhopal to investigate the alleged letter.

The Crime Branch received information that the alleged letter was typed from a typing shop located in Shahjahanabad. Typist Shadab Ahmed said that a person named Rashid Ghori had come for typing the letter at his shop. When enquired, he told in that statement that Nisar Ahmed called him to his house and gave it for typing. When the police tried to take the footage of CCTV camera, they came to know that CCTV cameras are not installed in the post office.

In the alleged letter, Nisar Ahmed had written such things in which there is religious enmity in the name of advocate Rajesh Mehra in Bagh, Mughalia. It was written that when the police investigated, the address was found to be fake – and the District Bar Association also wrote that there is no advocate of this name in Bhopal.

After taking cognisance of the court, the crime branch after taking opinion from the prosecution branch, sections of forgery and defamation have been imposed against Ahmed.

In the Jabalpur High Court, a letter was sent against a judge a few months ago by writing a fake name, after which an advocate had committed suicide. An incident of arson took place in the High Court after that. On the basis of that, many people are in jail today.