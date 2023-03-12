Bhopal: Two accused get 20-year RI in minor rape cases

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal has convicted two accused sentencing them to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) in two different rape cases of minors under protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. ADJ Padma Jathav passed both the orders on Saturday.

Special public prosecutor TP Gautam informed that in the first case, a 16-year-old victim who was in standard 8, informed the Kamla Nagar police that in June 1, 2021 accused Anuj called at midnight threatening that if she does not meet, he would kill her brother. She went out at midnight at 2:30 am. Anuj outraged her modesty. Similarly, one day, when there was nobody at home, the accused visited and again made physical relation. A case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act.

Similarly, in the other case, Sujit Dhakad, has been awarded 20 years’ RI in the rape case of a minor, the prosecution officer said, adding, “15-year-old victim told Chhola Police that on May 29, 2021 parents had gone out for work. She with her brother went out for medicine. The accused Sujit met and told her to follow. Sujit took her to Indore and then to Sagar by bus. Sujit then took her to Dehgaon where he made physical relationship with her. A case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act. A 7 years’ RI has also been awarded under section 363 of the IPC and 10 years’ RI has been awarded under section 366 of the IPC.

