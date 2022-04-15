Bhopal: Crime Branch arrests man in connection with fraud from Delhi after 6 year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch police arrested a man in connection with a fraud case from Delhi after six years, an official said on Friday. The accused cheated Rs 25 lakh luring to provide loan to a victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar told Free Press that the victim, Ashok Kumar Dubey had filed a complaint in the case in 2016.

In the complaint letter, Ashok said that the accused, Ankur Sharma had offered him to take a loan of Rs 12 lakh. But before that he had to pay Rs 2.85 lakh as a tax to the accused. In the Meantime, three callers also called him and offered the loan.

Ashok fell into the trap and started depositing the amount into the given account numbers. He had deposited the amount of Rs 25 Lakh into the account of the accused till the end of 2016.

But when he did not get the loan amount, he approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 420, 34 of IPC and was investigating the case for the past six years.

DCP Kumar said that the police tracked the accused on the basis of mobile numbers and the bank account details. Following which the police arrested the accused Ankur Sharma (30), a resident of sector-23, Rohini, police station Begumpur, Delhi.

The police were interrogating the accused to extract information about the people involved in the crime, DCP Kumar added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:04 PM IST