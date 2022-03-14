Bhopal: Crime against women increase state, Immoral trafficking cases increase by 87.50% in 5 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime against women has increased by 19.81% in past five years (2017-2021) in Madhya Pradesh. Cases under Dowry Prohibition Act have seen the steepest rise by 129.10%.

The facts came to fore in a written reply in the state assembly on Monday in response to a question filed by Congress MLA Kunal Chowdhary.

The Congress MLA had asked details of crime against women in MP from 2017- 2021. As many as, 32,802 cases were filed under various sections of crime against women in 2021.

According to reply filed by home minister Narottam Mishra, cases of acid attack have gone down by 33.33% in past five years, cases of dowry deaths are down by 14.22% and domestic violence by 10.28%.

Highest rise of crime against women was observed in cases registered under Dowry Prohibition Act. The cases increased by 129.10%. Overall, 307 cases were registered in 2021 as against 134 in 2020.

According to records, highest cases, about 87.50% have been registered under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

According to state home department, crime against women are registered under 16 main sections. In 2017, 29,267 cases were registered that increased to 32,802 in 2021, an increase by 19.81% in past five years.

Women cops

Besides asking details on crime against women, Congress MLA Kunal also asked questions related to strength of police women in the state.

The reply stated that IPS women officers constitute 9.18% of police force in the state. In all, 305 posts for IPS are sanctioned in MP. Out of total, 28 officers are women.

At ASP level, 20.56% women officers have been posted while at DSP level, their strength is 13%.

As many as 52 Mahila and 1,035 General Police Stations are being run in state. In stateís Mahila Police Stations, there are 1,104 sanctioned posts in which 467 are vacant.

In all, 4070 women police officials are posted in 1035 general police stations across the state. In general police stations, there is no provision of reservation of posts for women.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:33 PM IST