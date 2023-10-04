Bhopal Crime: 2 Held For Robbing Three At Knife-point | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police claimed to have arrested two persons, who had robbed three of Rs 3.5 thousand at knife-point on September 29, near the Bhopal Care Hospital.

Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, Brijesh Malviya (29), is a native of Raisen. One of his kin was admitted to the hospital.

While he was sitting on the boundary of Motia lake along with two of his relatives, three miscreants arrived at the spot. One of them flashed a knife and asked Brijesh to transfer Rs 3.5 thousand to him on an online payment application. Brijesh did the same, after which the accused snatched the mobile phones of all the three persons and fled from the spot.

The trio reported the incident to the police, who plunged into action and began searching for the accused. On the basis of the bank account to which the money was transferred, the police swooped down on two of the accused. The duo identified themselves as Abdul Waqar and Mustafa. The third accused, named Umar, is at large.

