Bhopal: Govt School Teacher Dies By Suicide In Misrod | PTI/Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher died by suicide at her house in Misrod on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the police said.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma told Free Press that the woman has been identified as Rekha Parihar (35), a native of Gwalior. Her husband had passed away some time ago and she had been appointed as teacher on compassionate grounds. She was the mother of two children.

After both her children went to sleep, Parihar went to her room and took the extreme step. The guard of the colony, where Parihar used to reside in, informed the police on learning about the incident. The police hightailed it to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem.

The police further stated that they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, due to which the reason behind her extreme step remains unknown.

SHO Sharma said that the post-mortem of the woman shall be carried out once her kin arrive in the city from Gwalior.

Married woman hangs self in Hanumanganj, Father Points Finger At Her Husband

A 21-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging self to death in Hanumanganj area of the city on Tuesday, the police said. The police said the father of the woman hold her husband responsible for the act.

The Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Bhadoria said the woman, who committed suicide has been identified as Madhuri Bhangre (21), a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra. She got married to Ankur Bhangre, who used to work at a petrol pump in Bhopal.

On Tuesday, when Ankur had left home for work Madhuri took the drastic step. When Ankur’s mother returned in the evening, she discovered Madhuri's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling. She immediately informed Ankur, who rushed to home and brought her body down. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. On being questioned by the police, Ankur said he had no clue of the incident.

Madhuri’s father Sanjeev told the cops that Ankur used to torture Madhuri. The police have recorded Sanjeev’s statements. According to SHO Bhadoria, investigation is on.