Bhopal: Covid patient’s body ferried from one hospital to another

BHOPAL: A body was ferried from one hospital to another in the name of shifting in utter disregard to guidelines for such activities.

The incident was reported from Peoples Hospital, Raj Bhavan under Jahangirabad Police station. First, ambulance driver dumped body of a 59-year-old corona patient at People’s Hospital and went away. The body remained there for hours. After an hour, an ambulance of Chirayu Hospital ferried the body back to People’s Hospital and dumped it there. Later, BMC ambulance took it back to Chirayu Hospital where it was kept at mortuary.

According to reports, the patient was admitted to People’s Hospital. His sample report came positive today. The hospital administration was keen to shift the patient to Covid-dedicated Hamidia or Chirayu Hospital. Family members opted for Chirayu. In the meantime, he died and the ambulance driver dumped the body at Chirayu Hospital and returned.

ADM Jamil Khan said that body of the patient who died while being shifted to Covid hospital has been kept in mortuary of Chirayu Hospital.

Patient’s son Adil said, “Sample of my father was collected on Sunday and his report returned positive on Monday. We received a phone call from JP Hospital seeking our choice of hospital for shifting. I told them that my father should be shifted to Chirayu Hospital. Chirayu Hospital ambulance took him to Chirayu Hospital but after one hour, it again brought him back to People’s Hospital. We raised the issue. BMC ambulance took him to Chirayu Mortuary.”

Earlier, Bhopal reported 51 positive cases on Tuesday. In last week, Bhopal has reported a major jump in positive cases. On Sunday, it reported 74 positives.

State's tally on Monday evening stood at 15,335 positive cases and 617 deaths. Nine deaths were reported in last 24 hours. As per health department, 405 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday. During the day 9,520 samples were tested across the state. While 3,088 are active cases and 11,579 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.