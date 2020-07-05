Bhopal: People’s Dental College dean Dr Ajay Bhambal dies in road accident

BHOPAL: People’s Dental College dean Dr Ajay Bhambal died in road accident at Kasturba Hospital on Sunday. He was 52. Bhambal, a resident of in E-7 Arera Colony, was driving way back home when his car rammed an electric pole. The passersby alerted police and he was rushed to Kahturba Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigating officer Arvind Kaurav informed that post mortem report confirms injuries on chest region probably caused by car steering. The doctor might had suffered cardiac arrest while driving and lost control over the car leading to the accident, said the officer.