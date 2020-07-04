Bhopal: To protest over non-payment of 3-month salaries, public transport drivers, staff approach legal service authority

BHOPAL: Bhopal City Yaan Chalak / Parichalak Trade Union on Saturday approached District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) as they have not been given salaries for the last three months. Union had staged demonstrated to raise the voice last week but met with no response. The union covers Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) bus drivers, conductors and other staff.

The public transport including low floor bus services was suspended during lockdown period. The public transports services have not been restored in state capital. These buses were used to maintain regular supply of essential commodities and other services during lockdown.

Bhopal City Yan Chalak/Parichalak Trade Union president Aziz Khan said there are 900 employees including bus drivers, conductors, technicians and other staff. “Since lockdown, we have not been given salaries. We have already conveyed our grievances to higher ups but no concrete decision has been taken in our favour. So, we’ve approached DLSA for the settlement of the matter,” he added.