Bhopal: Hospital’s oxygen plant glitch led to COVID victim’s death?

BHOPAL: On Thursday, there were tense moments at Hamidia Hospital and many skipped a heart beat when a corona patient died due to the alleged low (poor) supply of oxygen from the hospital’s plant. Following the ‘incident’, the AIIMs team was sent for inspection.

However, denying the supply crunch, Hamidia Hospital administration said if that was the case, it would have affected other patients connected to same supply line on ventilators. The patient’s condition gradually deteriorated and he died.

Om Prakash, 62, of Harda, was admitted to Hamidia Hospital 10 days ago. He was on ventilator.

CONGESTION THEORY?

However, it may also be noted that due to VIP movement regarding cabinet expansion in Bhopal, traffic was diverted and many routes were barricaded. This may have obstructed the hospital to procure oxygen and it could have led to chaos at the hospital’s corona wards.

‘JUST A RUMOUR’

Hamidia Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr AK Shrivastava, said, “it was just a rumour. If the oxygen supply was affected, the lines happen to be the same for other patients and they too would have faced the same problems. It is not so. In corona, oxygen saturation level goes down and the same happened with Om Prakash who was on ventilation and he died. Oxygen supply is ok and there is no snag at the plant. Even the AIIMS team found no fault.”