Bhopal: Covid-orphaned Vanisha scores 99.8% in Class 10 CBSE exam

BHOPAL: Vanisha Pathak, one of the city toppers in Class 10 CBSE examinations, had lost both her parents to Covid-19 in the second week of May this year.

Sixteen-year-old Vanisha, who has scored 99.8% marks in the examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday noon, is a student of the Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, BHEL.

She has told the Free Press" I am happy with my score. I want to become an IITian because it was the dream of my Mamma and Papa and it is my responsibility to fulfil their dreams.”

Besides parents, her 10-year-old younger brother and Vanisha had got infected with Covid. Unfortunately, her parents could not survive. Her father, Jitendra Kumar Pathak, was a financial adviser and her mother Seema Pathak, taught in a government school. "Mere jaise bacchon ke liye accha decision tha (It was the right decision for children like me)," she said when asked about the cancellation of the examinations.

Vanisha said that her parents wanted her to join an IIT and later take the UPSC examination. "I want to join an IIT to fulfill their dreams. Their blessings are with me," she said.

When asked how she coped with tension, especially after her parents' untimely demise, she said that she used to write poems. "Once you put your emotions on the paper, you feel lighter," she said. She said that her teachers were very supportive of her. She credits her success to her teachers and the blessings of her late parents.

Vanisha, who, along with her brother, is now living with her maternal uncle and aunt, says that her parents also used poetry to express their emotions.