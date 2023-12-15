Bhopal: Covered Meat Market To Come Up In The City, Says Mayor | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the direction of the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to act strictly against shops selling meat and fish in open areas, the Municipal Corporation has started making a list of such outlets in the city and also identifying the shopkeepers functioning sans license.

The Chief minister after assuming office on Wednesday had emphasized on adherence to food safety rules, stating that strict guidelines issued by the Government of India would be followed.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai told Free Press that a comprehensive listing of meat shopkeepers has been done, distinguishing those with valid licenses, on Thursday. The CM has set a deadline from December 15 to December 30 for compliance, during which corrective measures will be taken. Shopkeepers sans valid license face the risk of losing their shops, said Rai.

On the long-delayed construction of the covered meat market, Mayor Malti Rai said that the Municipal Corporation has sought the space from the collector to establish a covered meat market. She said that once the space is secured, the procedure to create the covered market will commence. This proposed initiative aims to address hygiene concerns and regulate waste disposal, ensuring a more organized and controlled environment for the sale of meat in the city.

Addressing the concern of selling meat in an open area, Rafiq Qureshi, former councillor of Islamapura Masjid Itwara Road, said, “We are committed to maintaining a standard in our meat business, we also don’t want to sell meat in an open area. Earlier a tender was passed for the allotment of a covered meat market but nothing happened. CM has given the time of 15 days, our delegation will engage with higher authorities to emphasize the necessity of a covered market, as a prompt evacuation of our shop is not feasible.”

BMC to launch drive today

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to launch a drive from Friday to check open selling of meat and fish in the city. BMC commissioner Frank Noble A has instructed officials of the veterinary department in this regard. The drive will continue till December 31. Instructions have been issued to ban sale of meat and fish in open and initiate strict action against those doing business sans licenses. Besides, there will not be any sale of fish and meat within 100 meter of any religious place. Earlier, PS UAD Neeraj Mandloi had instructed for a statewide campaign in this connection from December 15.