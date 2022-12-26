Bhopal: Court sentences 4 to 4-year jail in PMT scam

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Gwalior on Monday sentenced four persons to four years of imprisonment in connection with Pre-Medical Test (PMT) and police recruitment scam, sources said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,100 on the accused in PMT scam. The court imposed a fine of Rs 14,100 on each of the accused in police recruitment scam. The convicts are Dushyant Singh Bhadoria and Jagpal Singh.

Two other persons convicted in the police recruitment case are Laxman Singh and Dharmendra Kumar. The PMT scam took place in 2010 and the police constable recruitment irregularities took place in 2013.