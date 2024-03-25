Bhopal: Court Seeks Status Report In Fraud With Mediaperson

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has ordered the TT Nagar police station TT Nagar to present the status report related to the investigation done in a fraud in which a financed car was sold to a news anchor in a fraudulent manner.

A media intern and her husband are accused in the case. Advocates Khalid Hafeez, Santosh Sahu and Kuldeep Mewada filed a complaint in the court on behalf of the complainant Deepak Bhadauria when police did not take any action in the complaint.

According to the advocates, Bhadauria is working as an anchor in a news channel where he got acquainted with Deepal Raghuvanshi, who had come to do an internship. Deepal had introduced the complainant to her husband Amanjeet Singh who deals in buying and selling old vehicles.

As the complainant wanted to buy an old car, the intern and her husband introduced him to Suraj Khare, the owner of a car. They sold him the 2018 model car for Rs 3.50 lakh on March 31, 2023. When the car was not transferred in the name of the complainant from the RTO office Bhopal, the complainant approached the accused that he was sold a vehicle financed from a private bank. The accused then misbehaved with him and abused him.