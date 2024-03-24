MP: Police File FIRs Against AAP State Secretary And Members Over Protest In Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police have taken action against the State Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with 20 other party workers by filing FIRs against them. This action comes in response to an unauthorised protest organised by AAP members in Gwalior district.

The protest, which took place outside the BJP office at Hemu Kalani Chowk on Friday, was in opposition to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the supremo of AAP and the Chief Minister of Delhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During the protest, which saw a large number of AAP activists present, attempts were made to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but were thwarted by the police.

The FIRs were filed based on a complaint lodged at the Janakganj police station by FST in-charge Dushyant Kaushal against State Secretary Advocate Rohit Gupta and 20 other party members. Video evidence of the protest was also collected at the scene, facilitating the identification of individuals involved in the unauthorized demonstration.

The Janakganj police station TI Vipendra Singh said that FIRs have been registered based on the complaint, and further action may be taken against other individuals identified through the videos.