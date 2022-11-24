Bhopal: Court awards Rs 47.95 lakh compensation to kin of deceased head constable

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Thursday, directed insurance company and others to give compensation of Rs 47.95 lakh to kin of head constable who had died in a road accident.

The court ordered the owner, driver and the concerned Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay the compensation to kin of deceased head constable Surendra Singh.

The court of Additional District Judge Amit Ranjan Samadhia passed the order to pay compensation amounting to Rs 47.95 lakh along with 6 % interest to the kin of the deceased.

Advocate Sunny Hingorani, who filed the petition said Surendra Singh, a resident of Nehru Nagar Bhopal, had met with an accident when he was on his duty on January 24, 2021.

A car coming from the wrong side on Thandi Road, Arera Hills hit cop’s bike. Surendra Singh was seriously injured in the accident and he later died during treatment in the hospital.

Read Also Bhopal: Lecture themed on Soil Cycle and Evolution of Life organised