Bhopal: Couple booked for harassing, extorting money from bussinessman's wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shyamla Hills police station staff have registered an FIR against a man and his wife for harassing a woman by filming obscene video of her and extorting money from her, police said on Friday.

According to Shyamla Hills police station house officer Umesh Yadav, the complainant woman is the wife of a businessman whose husband lives in Mumbai. She lives with three children in the city. The complainant told the police that she befriended resident Dharmendra Mishra in 2021 and they exchanged numbers.

The two used to talk frequently. A little later, Mishra introduced the complainant to his wife Monika. Monika and the complainant woman struck a good friendship.

In 2021, the complainant began staying at a hotel. In April, Mishra reached the hotel and outraged her modesty. He even filmed an obscene video of the act and began blackmailing her for money.

The survivor transferred Rs 2 lakh to Mishra’s account and later approached his wife to narrate her ordeal. However, Mishra’s wife Monika called the incident normal. When the survivor protested, Monika and Dharmendra threatened to upload her obscene video online and kill her three children.

The survivor alleged that apart from transferring money to Mishra’s account, she also gave some money to him and bought him accessories worth Rs 60 lakh, such as an Iphone and an Iwatch, owing to his increasing demands for the same. When the torture did not stop, the survivor approached Shyamla Hills police station on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the accused duo.

“The matter is being probed, after which action will be taken in the case,” SHO Yadav said.