'Get rid of this fraud': Netizens react after KL Rahul falls cheaply again in IND vs BAN Test

Fan were left fuming after India opener KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply in the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh on Friday.
Rahul was out after he was caught by Taijul Islam off Khaled Ahmed's bowling. The opener scored 62-ball 23 which included 3 boundaries.
In the first innings too, Rahul scored mere 22 off 54 deliveries as India top order struggled against the Bangladeshi bowlers.
Rahul was appointed skipper for the Test series after Rohit Sharma returned to India after injuring his thumb in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh.
Twiterrati were quick to react after another flop show by the stand-in skipper.
Here are a few reactions
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)