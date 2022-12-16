'Get rid of this fraud': Netizens react after KL Rahul falls cheaply again in IND vs BAN Test

KL Rahul |

Fan were left fuming after India opener KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply in the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Rahul was out after he was caught by Taijul Islam off Khaled Ahmed's bowling. The opener scored 62-ball 23 which included 3 boundaries.

In the first innings too, Rahul scored mere 22 off 54 deliveries as India top order struggled against the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Rahul was appointed skipper for the Test series after Rohit Sharma returned to India after injuring his thumb in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh.

Twiterrati were quick to react after another flop show by the stand-in skipper.

Here are a few reactions

Indian Team seriously needs to get rid of this Fraudiya Rahul

Sick Mindset#INDvBAN #BANvIND — Dharmesh (@Mumbaiikar) December 16, 2022

Kl rahul ko ranji mai khilao yar Bangladesh ne bhi leli eski #INDvBAN — Ajay (@Ajay48588019) December 16, 2022

KL trying to be smart and score his own runs and didn't enforced follow on but it turned good opportunity for gill to score big bcoz rohit is available in next match ,KL is again failed in both innings, how much bcci backed this fraud. #INDvBAN — Mukul sharma (@mukul8615) December 16, 2022

@BCCI needs to get rid of their obsession with KL Rahul. Potentially better players are waiting in line.#INDvBAN #BANvIND — CS Siddharth Gajra 🇮🇳 (@ImSidHeart) December 16, 2022

KL Rahul now has crossed all limits of besharmi and the most disappointing thing is that he is India's Test captain ....such a shame @klrahul #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kumar (@gauravkumar_12) December 16, 2022

Arre ye kl rahul pakka batsman hi hai na? Kahi bowler to nahi🧐 kyunki run to banata hi nahi hai #INDvBAN — Deepak (@greenearth1729) December 16, 2022

explain why is klrahul in the team he cant bat or bowl and a poor captain so why is he there #INDvBAN — Sharma vivek (@Sharmav07884013) December 16, 2022