Bhopal: Corona reaches Vallabh Bhawan after an employee found positive

BHOPAL: An employee posted in Vallabh Bhawan was tested corona positive on Saturday. All officials and employees have been asked to take extra precautions after this development.

An employee working in wing 1, the old building of Vallabh Bhawan was found corona positive in Jabalpur. He travelled with his family to Jabalpur on May 25. As he had travelled from a red zone, he informed the authorities in Jabalpur.

Authorities from district administration came to test him and his family members who travelled with him from Bhopal. The test reports arrived this Saturday in which the employee was found positive but all his family members were tested negative.

The employee informed his colleagues in the office in Bhopal about being found corona positive and asked others to take necessary steps.

A delegation of Mantralayeen Karamchari Sangh met the senior officials of the General Administration Department and demanded closure of Vallabh Bhawan building for a while.

Additional chief secretary of GAD, Vinod Kumar issued a letter informing officials of the health department and collector Bhopal besides principal secretary of the commercial tax department, where the employee works, about the development.

GAD ACS has asked the health officials to take necessary steps and screen staff members of the commercial tax department who have been in direct or indirect contact with him. Instructions have been given for sanitization and fumigation of the building.

Employees working at Vallabh Bhawan said that they were not satisfied with the safety arrangements made in the building. They had placed sanitisers at the building but now those bottles are empty. Most of the liquid soap dispensers in the building remain empty, complained the employees.

‘We had demanded to close and sanitise the building but officials of the GAD, have refused to close the building but have assured us of sanitizing it,’ said president of mantralayeen karamchari sangh, Sudhir Nayak.