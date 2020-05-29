Bhopal: Man’s remarriage revealed when two wives talked on phone

A man remarried while keeping his first wife in dark during the lockdown. But he ran out of luck as his fist wife spoke to his second wife when the former called her husband on his mobile number.

The Awadhpuri police have registered FIR against Mahendra Rajpoot, 26, after his second wife’s father who is posted as assistant sub inspector (ASI) in Vidisha lodged the complaint.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday when first wife of the accused tried to contact him on his number. She was at her parent’s when Rajpoot told her that he had to go to Betul. Awadhpuri police station sub inspector Vijay Tripathi said first wife of the accused called on his number but his second wife received it.

The first wife inquired as to who the woman on other side was because the second wife talked like a family member. The second wife was surprised to know that caller was his wife. They had a verbal spat on phone as both of them claimed that he was her husband.

It was later confirmed that Rajpoot did not reveal about his marital status to the woman he married on May 23, 2020. His first wife then informed her father who lodged an FIR with the police, added Tripathi. The police would record statements of second wife shortly.