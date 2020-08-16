Bhopal: Corona on the move, 256 contract virus in two days

The state capital continues to witness Covid-19 explosion with over 256 persons testing positive for the virus in the last two days. Bhopal reported 141 corona cases on Saturday, while 115 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday taking the corona count to 8765. The Covid-19 death toll in the state capital stands at 237.

Samasgarh village of Phunda block, has reported seven positive cases in a family. Five Covid-19 positive cases have been reported at the call centre of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Bijli Colony, Govindpura. Four guards who had come to attend the Independence Day parade were found positive. The guards who had come from other districts were staying at Old Jail. All the four jawans have been quarantined in RGPV Quarantine Centre.

Three persons at Navi Bag quarantine centre too were tested positive for the virus. Three persons including two doctors at Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) have contracted the virus. One positive case has been detected in Paliwal Hospital. Amarai (AIIMS) reported three positive cases.