Bhopal: Minor girl cooks up abduction, rape story to escape family ire

BHOPAL: A minor girl, who spent two days with her friend, cooked up a false abduction and rape story, to save herself from family’s ire. While the accused man continued pleading his innocence, the inconsistency in the girl's statements raised reasonable doubts in the minds of the investigating officers.

During the questioning the girl she spilled the beans. The minor told police that she had gone to spend two days with her friend but fearing that her family would scold her she faked being abducted. As the girl wanted to save her friend - with whom she had spent two days- from being charged with rape, she framed another man of sexually assaulting her.

The minor accused a 22-year-old man, with whom her family had some dispute, of adducting and sexually assaulting her. The medical examination of the girl confirmed rape and the police after registering a case arrested the man. The ‘accused’ when brought to the police station refused to have seen or known the girl.