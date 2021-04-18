Bhopal: Cops suspect Remdesivir theft at Hamidia Hospital was an insider’s job

Bhopal: The Kohefiza police have questioned nearly 40 of the staff members at Hamidia Hospital in connection with the theft of Remdesivir injections on Saturday. The investigation is also revolving around the question whether the injections were stolen or were never sent to the store-room. Also, the police suspect the involvement of some members of the staff in the crime.

The 863 vials of Remdesivir injection went missing from the store-room on Saturday morning. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang also visited the site. Besides the local police station, a team of the Crime Branch is also investigating the case. However, no one was arrested till Sunday.

The police also quizzed the notified goons of the area but to no avail. On the other hand, the hospital management has refused to give any officials statement on the issue.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested four persons who were selling the injections at higher than market rates.

Also the role of the security guards is under the scanner.

CCTV footage being examined

City superintendent of police (CSP) Nagendra Pateria says they are investigating the case from all angles. He says they have verified the records of the store-room but it will be investigated whether the injections were at all sent to the store-room or not. He also said that the CCTV footage from outside the hospital is also being examined.