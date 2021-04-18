Bhopal: 4 held for selling Remdesivir injections in black market, were waiting for customers at Islami Gate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police on Saturday arrested four persons who were selling Remdesivir injections at higher rates. As they were not authorised to sell medicines, a case has been registered against them under Sections 269 and 270 of IPC, Sections 53 and 57 of Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, Essential Commodities Act, Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Act.

The accused have been identified as Shami Khan, 30, Akhlakh Khan, 24, Dr Ahsan Khan, 22, and Noman Khan, 30. Police said they received information about them as they were waiting for customers of Remdesivir injections near Islami Gate. Police reached them and sought documents from them for selling the medicine.

Police said they did not have documents and said they have purchased the medicines. They told police that they bought Remdesivir injections for Rs 7,000 per unit and sold for Rs 12,000. Police said they have recovered four vials of Remdesivir from their possession.