Bhopal: Cooperative society assistant manager amassed properties worth over Rs 2 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The value of properties of assistant manager of Barigarh cooperative society in Chattarpur, Pran Singh alias Munna, and his wife Meena Singh, have crossed Rs 2 crore in the assessment done by Economic Offences Wing (EOW), said officials on Wednesday.

The EOW had received complaints that the couple possessed properties disproportionate to their known sources of income. On May 7, the EOW conducted the raid at the three locations of the couple and seized property documents gold and silver jewellery, vehicles and details of moveable and unmoveable properties.

After one-and-a-half months, the EOW has disclosed the valuation of the property. As many as 35 farm lands worth Rs 1.1 crore spread over 67 acres, farm house at Lavkush Nagar, bank and post office deposits worth Rs 50.25 lakh and vehicles valued at Rs 28.48 lakh have been unearthed.

The salary of an assistant manager is Rs 9,000 per month. Till date, the assistant manager had earned a salary of Rs 7.74 lakh. During searches, the EOW officials also found a two-floor luxurious house in Chattarpur, lease papers of two stone crushers.