Bhopal: Contaminated water claims 2 lives in MP's Damoh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died and several others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

According to officials, the condition of those admitted is stated to be out of danger. Many many of them have also been discharged. However, the incident which took place three days ago has led to panic among the villagers.

On July 27, residents of a village named 'Kanchari Pati' suddenly started complaining of vomitting and abdominal pain. Soon around 35 people got admitted at a community health center in Damoh.

Doctors and other health officials suspected that they might have eaten something which turned out be poisonous.

As per doctors at the district hospital, acute gastroenteritis and related problems are likely to have been caused by consumption of contaminated water, possibly from a well.

Meanwhile, the district administration was informed and additional health workers were deployed to catter number of patients.

A 45-year-old woman and another patient died during the treatment following which the district administration swing into action and sent a team of health officials to the village.

Contaminated water from a well caused gastroenteritis or diarrhoea, a doctor in Damoh said. Around 200 familes are dependant on a well in the village for potable water.

"It seems that consumption of the contaminated water of the well has triggered the outbreak of the stomach infection," he added.

Notably, Damoh is the constituency of union minister Pahlad Patel, who is also heading Jal Shakti Mantralay which is working for Centre's dream project -"Har Ghar Nal Jal" scheme.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh government has claimed that by 2024, every household will get water through taps.