Bhopal: Congress worker assaulted with rods, bottle

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old man was allegedly attacked by nine men with rods and bottles near Shabri Nagar on Wednesday. Kamla Nagar police have registered a case and initiated a probe into it.

The victim Neeraj Pal, a Congress worker, had gone to meet his friends in Shabri Nagar where he attacked. Pal was on way back home when he was intercepted by a group of nine men on a bike. They assaulted him with rods and one of the men hit a glass-bottle on his head. All the men fled leaving the youth. A few onlookers claimed that the men were also carrying swords but they did not use it.

Police, however, said that they have scanned all CCTV footages and they could now spot two bikes. The police also denied use of swords.

Pal said that he did not receive any kind of threat from anyone.

SHO Kamla Nagar Vijay Singh said the motive of the assault will be known only after the arrest of the accused. Singh said that the accused have been booked but their identities are not clear. The area where it happened is very near to the area where in a similar assault, a man was killed this Diwali.