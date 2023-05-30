Bhopal: Congress to lodge police plaint against alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress unit will lodge complaint at police station against the alleged corruption that took place in the construction of Shri Mahakal Lok, party’s state media president KK Mishra said. The Congress leaders levelled the allegations of corruption at a press conference held here on Monday.

The party has constituted a seven-member committee including five party legislators to conduct a probe into the collapse of idols in Mahakal Lok corridor. The probe report will be submitted to MP Congress Committee.

On Sunday evening, six out of the seven idols of Saptarishis collapsed as strong winds blew. They were installed at Mahakal Lok corridor developed in Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain.

Responding to a query, Mishra demanded to know why a company of Gujarat was allotted contract for construction. “Do MP’s companies lack that capacity,” he added.

Political hue: Home min

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said idols would be repaired by the contractor under the guarantee period of five years. He said Congress was always in search of issues during time of calamity and never lent a helping hand. When Covid struck, Kamal Nath did not visit any hospital. Same is the case of Digvijaya Singh, he said.