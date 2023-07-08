 Bhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST

Bhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST

Pee-gate in Sidhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Congress SC wing staged demonstration at MPPCC office on Saturday to protest against atrocities committed on tribals and dalits under BJP-led state government.

As they marched towards Raj Bhavan to submit memorandum, the police stopped them at Red Cross Hospital. The memorandum addressed to Governor was handed over to police.

Hundreds of Congress leaders led by state president of MP Congress Scheduled Caste Wing Pradeep Ahirwar burnt the effigy of state government in protest. Ahirwar alleged that urinating on tribal’s face in Sidhi district brought shame to the whole country.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: A Rainy Weekend In Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha & Most Of State
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Honey Trap Gang Busted; Man, Wife, Cop Arrested

Bhopal: Honey Trap Gang Busted; Man, Wife, Cop Arrested

Sidhi Urination Incident: MP Cong Protests Against BJP Govt Over Crimes Against Dalits, Tribals

Sidhi Urination Incident: MP Cong Protests Against BJP Govt Over Crimes Against Dalits, Tribals

MP: Man Kills Self After Person Accused Of Abetting His Daughter's Suicide Over Molestation Is...

MP: Man Kills Self After Person Accused Of Abetting His Daughter's Suicide Over Molestation Is...

Writing Tools - Avoid ‘While’, Surround ‘However’ With Commas 

Writing Tools - Avoid ‘While’, Surround ‘However’ With Commas 

Bhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST

Bhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST