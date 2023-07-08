Bhopal: Congress SC Wing Stages Demonstration Against Atrocities On SC, ST

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Congress SC wing staged demonstration at MPPCC office on Saturday to protest against atrocities committed on tribals and dalits under BJP-led state government.

As they marched towards Raj Bhavan to submit memorandum, the police stopped them at Red Cross Hospital. The memorandum addressed to Governor was handed over to police.

Hundreds of Congress leaders led by state president of MP Congress Scheduled Caste Wing Pradeep Ahirwar burnt the effigy of state government in protest. Ahirwar alleged that urinating on tribal’s face in Sidhi district brought shame to the whole country.