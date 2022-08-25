Bhopal: Congress needs to be more aggressive to take on BJP, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the party needs to work more aggressively and in a well-organised manner to take on the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders had assembled for a meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday.

The brainstorming session, which concluded after three hours, was attended by former cabinet ministers and senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Singh (Rahul), Kamaleshwar Patel, Sajjan Singh Verma and others.

Apart from senior leaders of the party, presidents and in-charges of all 52 districts in the state, also attended the meeting, chaired by Kamal Nath.

Congress leaders said the meeting was to kick off preparations for the assembly elections in 2023.

Notably, it was the first such meeting in which district level party cadres of senior most leaders assembled for a brainstorming session.

In the elections, the Congress has received massive response from the people, and it has won five mayoral seats, including Gwalior, Morena and Rewa.

While addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath asked party cadres to start reaching to the people in their respective areas with a single vision to defeat the BJP in 2023 assembly elections.

"We can defeat the BJP only if we all move together. Time has come when you all need to come into action leaving everything else behind," Nath said.

Nath said that all district head and in-charges will be called for assessment of their work performance after one-and-a-half months.

"We need to work more aggressively than earlier. And that should be in a well organised manner," Nath said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath also clearly warned that those willing to discontinue from the post of in-charge should take a decision as soon as possible, and "not create any disturbance later".