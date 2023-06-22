Bhopal: Congress Meets Tribals Ahead Of PM’s Visit In Shahdol

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting scheduled in Shahdol on June 27, the Congress party organised meeting with tribal leaders on Wednesday. At the meeting organised in Shahdol, Congress leaders took oath that they would support party candidate in the election, setting aside all their differences.

The Congress party is eyeing tribal voters and is organising meetings, workshops, conference in tribal-dominated areas. In 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 16 out of 47 seats as the rest went to Congress party.

The coordinator of meeting Ramu Tekam said Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, former LoP Ajay Singh, MLA Omkar Singh Markam, Youth Congress president Dr Vikarnt Bhuria and tribal leaders of Shahdol Assembly constituency would take part.

The leaders appealed to tribals to support Congress party in Assembly election and uproot BJP from the state. Former chief minister Kamal Nath will hold meeting of tribal leaders in Mandla on June 24. Tribal leaders from adjoining districts will also participate.