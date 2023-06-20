 Bhopal: 3 State Athletes Win Medals, 2 Qualify For Asian Games At 62nd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship
Bhopal: 3 State Athletes Win Medals, 2 Qualify For Asian Games At 62nd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship

Harman Jot Singh won silver in the men's 5000-metre race.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three track and field athletes from Madhya Pradesh have marched towards glory by winning medals for the state while two of them also achieved the Asian Hangzhou Games qualification mark at the 62nd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar.

Harman Jot Singh won silver in the men's 5000-metre race. Harman clocked 13:44.25 seconds. With this timing, Harman surpassed the previous meet record of Surendra Singh, which was created in 2009. The previous meet record was 13:51.31 seconds. However, the gold was won by another athlete with a timing of 13:43.23.

Kumari Deeksha from the State earned a bronze medal and qualified for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. On Monday, she clocked 2:04.35 seconds in the women's 800m.

Along with this, the star pole vaulter of the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, Dev Meena, clinched silver for the state with a jump of 4.90 metres. However, he failed to reach the Asian qualification mark. Even the athlete who clinched gold in this event and created a meet record failed to reach the Asian qualification mark.

