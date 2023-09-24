Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the assembly elections draw closer, the two key political parties are engaged in poster war leaving no chance to defame their rivals. Now the posters saying ‘Congress Loves Pakistan’ targeting PCC chief Kamal Nath were seen across the state capitat on Sunday. Nath in turn attacked the BJP saying his name gives pain in their (BJP leaders) stomach. “So far they have been raising a finger at my political career ... now they (BJP) will also bring Pakistan, Khalistan, Afghanistan .

They want to divert attention from reality...my name gives them pain in the stomach,” said Nath while speaking to media persons here. He refuted BJP's claim that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was sidelined from 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'. Digvijaya Singh had himself wished that his pictures should not be used in 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', Said Nath.

"I was in Chhindwara a couple of days ago and participated in Jan Akrosh Yatra and Digvijaya Singh will also participate in the yatra in the coming days," he added. Notably, ever since the Congress launched its 'Jan Akrosh Yatras' from seven different regions of the state, the ruling BJP has been trying to corner the opposition saying that Digvijaya Singh has been sidelined by the party.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also raised this issue last week, saying, "It is very unfortunate to see Digvijaya Singh's pictures missing from the Congress posters. The Congress has always disrespected its senior leaders." Similar allegations were levelled by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

