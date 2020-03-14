Bhopal: Congress legislators arriving today from Jaipur, BJP waiting for Governor's decision on Vidhan Sabha session

BHOPAL: The arrival of out-of-station legislators will begin before the budget session of the MP House.

Congress MLAs will be brought from Jaipur to Bhopal. They leave for Bhopal at 8am on Sunday when the government holds a cabinet meeting.

Since the legislators coming from Jaipur have to take part in the meeting, they are being brought to the state capital in the morning.

Nevertheless, BJP has not yet decided whether it should bring the party legislators back to the state capital from Gurgaon.

BJP is waiting for government’s decision on the Vidhan Sabha session.

If the cabinet recommends to the Governor for putting off the session, the BJP will not bring its legislators back.

A BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday. Bringing BJP MLAs to the state will depend on the Governor’s decision on the party’s memorandum that its submitted to the Governor.

According to sources, the BJP fears that the Congress may try to lure its legislators once they arrive. So the legislators will remain in Gurgaon for some times more.

Rebel MLAs to get CRPF security?

There is a dilemma over whether the rebel legislators who are in Bengaluru will be brought to the state capital under the protection of CRPF. Governor has directed the government to provide CRPF cover to those legislators.

He called the DGP to his office and asked him to provide CRPF cover to those MLAs. Nevertheless, it was not decided whether those legislators would soon be brought to Bhopal.