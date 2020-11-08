Bhopal: Congress leader's son among 2 students arrested for stealing bike

A Congress party leader’s son was arrested with his friend on Sunday for stealing a bicycle. Yashwant Meena, son of Raguveer Meena who is a Congress leader, was arrested with his friend Atul Kujoor.

The Kohefiza police said Meena is an engineering student and Atul is management student who were arrested for stealing a bicycle that has been seized from their possession. Atul is pursuing BBA from a private institute in city. Police have also seized a SUV worth Rs 20 lakh that was used in the theft.

One of the accused had used SUV of his father to commit theft. To repay Rs 3,000 to his friend, the prime accused stole bicycle. Police said both the accused had sold the stolen bicycle on OLX and had handed it over to the new owner.

Yashwant Meena and Atul Kujoor are friends and Yashwant had given Rs 3,000 to Atul. As Atul was unable to repay the amount, he asked Yashwant to help him steal the bicycle. Yashwant used the SUV of his father, said police. They reached the area of airport road where bicycle of a girl was parked, on Friday. They stole it and dumped it in their four-wheeler. Later, they put an ad on OLX and after contacting the buyer, they sold it.

Head constable Durga Prasad said both the accused are habitual smokers and require money for their expenses. The bicycle they was stolen was worth Rs 9,000 but they sold it resident Praveen Bairagi for only Rs 3,000.