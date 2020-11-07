Bhopal: Jabalpur police arrest three including kingpin for cyber fraud, had activated 7,000 SIMs in other names, sold

BHOPAL: The Jabalpur cyber police on Saturday arrested kingpin of cyber fraud who had activated 7,000 SIMs and had sold them to inter-state gang of cyber criminals.

The SP of Jabalpur cyber cell said a complaint was submitted by a resident Rajkumar Singh that someone had obtained a SIM in his name and was using it. On investigation, police found that 118 SIMs of BSNL were activated in the names of other people by Neelesh Sen and Krishna Mehra. On these SIMs, the Paytm wallets were activated and the numbers were transferred to West Bengal and other states.

The police have arrested kingpin Edwin Jacob who contacted cyber criminals to supply SIM.

These fraudsters used SIMs of BSNL, Idea/Vodafone. The police have seized mobile phones, deactivated SIMs, seized fake identity papers. The police have registered case under Sections 419,420,468,471,120(B) of IPC and 66 of IT Act against Neelesh Sen, Krishna Mehra and Edwin Jacob.

Inspector Hariom Dixit said fraudsters obtained SIM on papers submitted by people very casually. They asked people to submit KYC papers, which they did making it easy for them to take advantage and commit fraud.

In this case, the racketeers lured villagers by telling them that they will help them to draw benefits under government welfare schemes and took papers. These papers were used to obtain SIMs in their names. Jacob was involved in selling SIMs to cyber criminals while Neelesh and Krishna were involved in collecting papers from the villagers.