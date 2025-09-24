 'Killing Cow Totally Banned In Madhya Pradesh,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Reacting To Congress Allegations
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said cow killing is banned in MP. He made the statement in reply to the Congress’s allegation of a ‘beef tax’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said cow killing is banned in MP. He made the statement in reply to the Congress’s allegation of a ‘beef tax’.

It is impossible to kill a cow in the state, because nobody can think of such things about Gaumata, he said. “Forget about killing a cow. If someone teases a cow, he is sent to jail,” Yadav said.

Yadav said whenever cow killers were held, the Congress made a hue and cry.

The Congress has some relationship with the cow killers, he said, adding that his government has made a rule in which a vehicle of a cow smuggler is confiscated.

A day before, MPCC president Jitu Patwari alleged that a tax on the import of beef was withdrawn under GST 2.0.

Patwari cited a notification of September 18 issued by the commercial tax department.

The government has been giving explanations after the Congress’s allegation.

