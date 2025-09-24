'Killing Cow Totally Banned In Madhya Pradesh,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Reacting To Congress Allegations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said cow killing is banned in MP. He made the statement in reply to the Congress’s allegation of a ‘beef tax’.

It is impossible to kill a cow in the state, because nobody can think of such things about Gaumata, he said. “Forget about killing a cow. If someone teases a cow, he is sent to jail,” Yadav said.

Yadav said whenever cow killers were held, the Congress made a hue and cry.

The Congress has some relationship with the cow killers, he said, adding that his government has made a rule in which a vehicle of a cow smuggler is confiscated.

A day before, MPCC president Jitu Patwari alleged that a tax on the import of beef was withdrawn under GST 2.0.

Patwari cited a notification of September 18 issued by the commercial tax department.

The government has been giving explanations after the Congress’s allegation.