 MP News: Candidate Cracks Dewas Press Note Recruitment Exam Using Solver, Works For 4 Years
A major recruitment fraud has come to light in Dewas’s Bank Note Press technician examination conducted in 2021 during a re-verification of candidates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
MP News: Candidate Cracks Dewas Press Note Recruitment Exam Using Solver, Works For 4 Years | Mathrubhumi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major recruitment fraud has come to light in Dewas’s Bank Note Press technician examination conducted in 2021 during a re-verification of candidates.

Investigations revealed that a candidate secured the job by sending a solver to appear in the examination in his place. Shockingly, he continued working in the department for nearly four years before being exposed.

A case was registered by Dewas police and the case has been transferred to Bilkhiriya police station for further investigation.

Bilkhiriya police station incharge Umesh Chauhan said that in 2021 recruitment was held for 137 technician posts at Bank Note Press in Dewas conducted by a Mumbai-based company.

The examination was conducted at the centre at ION Digital (computer centre) in Bilkhiriya. Verification was done at the time and the candidate identified as Jairam Mandal was given appointment for the post.

article-image

Recently, during a re-verification drive Dewas Press Note demanded candidate data from the examination agency. On scrutiny, authorities noticed a mismatch between the photograph on record and the person employed.

A notice was issued to Jairam Mandal. But instead of responding he left his job and fled to his native place in Bihar.

Police officials said a case was registered on the complaint by Dewas Press Note official Sunil Dupare and the case diary was transferred to Bilkhiriya police station.

An FIR has been registered on the charges of fraud and other relevant sections. Involvement of other persons in the scam will also be investigated once the prime accused is traced and questioned, officials added.

