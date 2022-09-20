Bhopal: Congress leader makes abusive remark against Brahmins, invites ire

KK Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of his describing the action against officers in Jhabua as motivated by caste politics state Congress media in charge KK Mishra himself faced the political heat when a video clip went viral in which Mishra was heard abusing Brahmins.

Though Mishra dubbed the video clip as fabricated one which, he alleged, was circulated to tarnish his image, the BJP workers and leaders took to the street and staged a protest at the state Congress president Kamal Nathís bungalow.

Earlier, Mishra said in a tweet, "Power struggle is at its zenith in Madhya Pradesh. The conflict assumes a caste colour. If VD Sharma settled the score with Preetam Lodhi (an OBC leader) action was taken against the then IG of Gwalior Anil Sharma and Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

He said the IPS officers posting was done at the behest of the Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

However, on Tuesday, a video clip surfaced that went viral in social media.

In the video someone is heard asking if the SP Jhabua faced action due to being a Brahmin, KK Mishra was seen and heard saying something which involved an abuse too against Brahmins.

As the BJP workers led by Sumit Pachauri and Ravindra Yati took to the streets to lodge their protest the state Congress media cell issued a press release stating the video clip was fabricated and circulated out of bias. "Those who will misuse the video will face legal action", he said.

Mishra, however, said in his view a Brahmin was one who performed good deeds. One should not be considered a Brahmin just by birth.

The BJP workers staged a protest at state Congress president Kamal Nathís bungalow and submitted a memorandum to him demanding action against state Congress media in charge KK Mishra.