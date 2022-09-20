Bhopal: Speedy car rams into constable on patrolling duty, driver on run

Screengrab of the CCTV footage |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a hit and run case reported in the Bagsewaniya police station area, one constable received serious injuries and the other three had a narrow escape, said the police on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Sanjiv Choksey told media that on the night of September 17, four police personnel were on patrolling duty.

They were standing at the Narayan Nagar service lane road when a speedy car rammed into one constable Dharamraj. Another constable Rakesh Mehra sitting on his bike warned others of the speedy car. But it was too late for Dhramraj who got stuck in the car and rolled for a few meters with the car.

He was rushed to the nearby private hospital and is undergoing treatment. He has received multiple fractures and is out of danger, said the doctors.

According to the information received by the police, the accused driver was driving a rented car. The car owner is also clueless about the details of the driver.

The police registered the case, seized the car, and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

