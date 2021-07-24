Bhopal: Congress has lot to learn from us, says Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Guru Purnima

Bhopal: The Congress party should learn from BJP that whatever party does it whatever is essential for the society, said state BJP president VD Sharma while talking to media here on Saturday.
The BJP leader raised the issue amidst Guru Purnima celebrations and said Congress leaders did not believe in the Indian culture and tradition.
Sharma added that Guru Purnima has a great significance in Indian culture. “BJP respects both religious and political Gurus,” he added.
Sharma thanked the people of Khajuraho for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination. He added that because of awareness among people, the target has been achieved.
Talking about the ticket distribution for local body elections, he said winning candidate will get the ticket.
Talking to media at different locations, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang alleged that the Congress leaders celebrate traditions of Italy. “They don’t know Guru and its tradition.
For Congressmen, the family members of Nehru family are Guru and they take blessings from them,” he remarked. He said Congress leaders feel ashamed in taking blessings from Gurus and they don’t believe in the Indian traditions.
