Bhopal: Congress has lot to learn from us, says Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Guru Purnima

Bhopal: The Congress party should learn from BJP that whatever party does it whatever is essential for the society, said state BJP president VD Sharma while talking to media here on Saturday.

The BJP leader raised the issue amidst Guru Purnima celebrations and said Congress leaders did not believe in the Indian culture and tradition.

Sharma added that Guru Purnima has a great significance in Indian culture. “BJP respects both religious and political Gurus,” he added.

Sharma thanked the people of Khajuraho for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination. He added that because of awareness among people, the target has been achieved.